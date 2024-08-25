Canadian grad is On The Run toward big-screen dreams

A new action-thriller is winning over film fans through its launch on the streaming service Tubi, and a Canadian grad is celebrating along with the movie’s cast and crew.

On The Run tells the story of two sisters running for their lives from deadly criminals targeting them for their family’s involvement in a secret program.

Star of the film and McGill University graduate Sofia Masson is excited for viewers to enjoy the full-length feature.

“I hope viewers will appreciate the strong sisterly bond between the two central characters,” Masson told Daily Hive. ” That’s really the backbone of this film: two sisters who seem worlds apart, virtually strangers, but as their lives take a quick and unexpected turn, putting their relationship and livelihoods to test, they turn to each other.”

On The Run is a feature Tubi original film produced by MarVista Entertainment and Miketeevee, written by Sarah Eisenberg and Becky Wangberg.

Director Traci Hays explains that the film delves into themes of sisterhood, betrayal, family secrets, and female empowerment.

“We wrapped principal photography on April 26 and just a few months later, we have a finished film that I couldn’t be more proud to share with everyone,” Hays shared. “I was continually blown away by how every cast and crew member showed up and brought their A-game. This was my first time working with Sarah and Becky, and they brought terrific energy to the set while being very hands-on.

“There’s nothing more gratifying as a filmmaker than sitting in a theatre and watching my film on a big screen with a room full of people.”

On The Run was filmed on location in Tucumcari, New Mexico, which Masson felt was authentic to the story.

“Being removed from my usual environment, I felt deeply immersed in the world we were creating,” she said. “Everyone was so committed to this project and being on a set with that level of passion and dedication made the experience so rewarding.”

Masson graduated from Montreal’s McGill University in 2020 with a bachelor of arts in theatre and world cinema studies. She credits her time in Canada with solidifying her passion for performing

“I majored in theatre, so my degree offered a variety of classes from clown and mask to Shakespeare,” Masson said. “Pursuing a theatre degree instilled in me a strong sense of discipline.

“I rehearsed relentlessly both in and out of the classroom for productions and very much enjoyed the process of working on my craft. This has stayed with me to this day.”

Hays hopes viewers will be transported on a ride full of suspense, emotion, and action.

“At the heart of the movie is the journey of two young women whose world comes crashing down when their parents reveal a secret that changes the course of their lives forever. Throughout the film, you’ll see these women face challenges and they must take drastic measures to free themselves, taking their power back and ultimately forming an unbreakable bond.”