Fans say they’ve spotted Blackpink’s Jennie in Vancouver

Aug 22 2024, 6:39 pm
@blackpinkglobal/X | @bbu_blackpink/X

Fans of K-pop star Jennie Kim say she’s been spotted in and around Vancouver this week, visiting the city’s iconic beaches and hiking trails.

Fan accounts are sharing photos saying Jennie has been spotted hiking with friends in a forest near Vancouver.

Another set of images purports to show the star mingling with friends at a beach in Vancouver.

There’s speculation that she’s in town to support a friend who is collaborating with Reebok. Daily Hive has reached out to Reebok’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, for more information.

The star rose to fame as part of YG Entertainment’s girl group Blackpink, which headlined Coachella in 2023The four young women’s rigorous training schedule and group dynamic were the subject of a popular Netflix documentary released in 2020.

Have you seen Jennie around Vancouver? Let us know by sending an email to [email protected].

