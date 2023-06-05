"Omega block" bringing serious heat to Metro Vancouver this week

In this edition of strangely named weather phenomenon, an “Omega block” will “dominate Canada’s weather this week,” it is forecast to bring severe heat to Metro Vancouver.

The prediction comes from The Weather Network, which says that highs around 30ºC will hit the Lower Mainland by the latter half of this week.

The Weather Network says this is out of the norm.

“Combined with the heat a few weeks ago, it’s an unusual feat for the Lower Mainland to reach the 30s twice so early in the year.”

WTF is the Omega block hitting Metro Vancouver?

According to The Weather Network, an Omega block is a type of upper-level weather pattern that locks heat into a particular region. It’s called an Omega block because the shape of the high-pressure system resembles the Greek letter Omega.

“This setup features a large ridge of high pressure bookended on either side by centres of low pressure aloft. These blocks can stick around for a while, sometimes shifting slightly west or east for the duration.”

Looking at the week’s weather, temperatures will rise steadily until mid-week. Today, The Weather Network predicts a high of 22ºC.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week, where the temperature will hit as high as 30ºC. However, things should cool down by Thursday, while Friday and Saturday, there will be some showers to cool things down further, but it won’t rain a heck of a lot.