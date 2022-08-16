NewsCanadaMedia

Canadians call out “unfair” hate against Omar Sachedina after Bell Media ousts Lisa LaFlamme

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Aug 16 2022, 8:22 pm
Canadians call out “unfair” hate against Omar Sachedina after Bell Media ousts Lisa LaFlamme
Bell Media

In the aftermath of Bell Media ousting veteran anchor Lisa LaFlamme, her successor Omar Sachedina has been on the receiving end of what many Canadians are calling out as “unfair” hate.

Shortly after LaFlamme shared a video about the media company forcibly ending her contract on Twitter, Sachedina tweeted the announcement of his new position.

“I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of Lisa LaFlamme and Lloyd Robertson,” wrote the new chief anchor of CTV National News. “So excited to be working with our incredibly talented team in this new role!”

His replies were quickly filled with comments calling him “callous” for not waiting until “the seat got cold.”

But many also came to the journalist’s defence, reminding people that Sachedina is not pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“I don’t blame Omar for sharing the script as prescribed by his employer,” one Twitter user replied. “I do take exception with his employer for how they’ve treated a loyal, effective employee, forcing her into a position of humiliation.”

Several Canadian journalists highlighted how Bell Media’s actions overshadowed what could’ve been a historic moment for a person of colour and Muslim man.

“Lisa LaFlamme’s firing robs both a woman and man of colour of their most deserved moments: her departure and Omar Sachedina’s arrival,” tweeted freelance writer Tracey Lindeman.

“A Muslim man helming the biggest National news program — history. But, diversity doesn’t cover the gaps of mistreatment,” tweeted Global News journalist Ahmar Khan.

Sachedina, who was born in Vancouver to parents of Indian descent from Uganda, grew up in an Ismaili Muslim household.

He first joined CTV National News in 2009 as a correspondent based in Toronto, and has since been all over the world delivering on-the-ground news coverage.

He’s reported in Ukraine during the war; in Haiti and Indonesia on natural disasters; and covered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his time at CTV’s Parliamentary Bureau.

The Hill Times columnist Erika Ifill pointed out how corporations continue to use diversity and people’s “identities as chess pieces.”

Many agreed that Bell Media made the situation “unfair” for both Sachedina and LaFlamme.

Sachedina will be CTV National News’ chief news anchor and senior editor effective Monday, September 5.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ News
+ Canada
+ Media
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.