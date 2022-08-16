Canadians call out “unfair” hate against Omar Sachedina after Bell Media ousts Lisa LaFlamme

In the aftermath of Bell Media ousting veteran anchor Lisa LaFlamme, her successor Omar Sachedina has been on the receiving end of what many Canadians are calling out as “unfair” hate.

Shortly after LaFlamme shared a video about the media company forcibly ending her contract on Twitter, Sachedina tweeted the announcement of his new position.

“I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of Lisa LaFlamme and Lloyd Robertson,” wrote the new chief anchor of CTV National News. “So excited to be working with our incredibly talented team in this new role!”

I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of Lisa LaFlamme and Lloyd Robertson. So excited to be working with our incredibly talented team in this new role! https://t.co/HcduhjBqAl — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) August 15, 2022

His replies were quickly filled with comments calling him “callous” for not waiting until “the seat got cold.”

What a callous tweet from this twit! @omarsachedina you should be ashamed! — Robert Fisher (@politicsfisher) August 15, 2022

He could have handled this a little better, like waiting till at least the seat got cold. I know it was t his decision it was the network but oh my wait a bit. This doesn’t show class to me, all the best to him unfortunately I won’t be watching bye bye CTV 🙋🏻👎 — Terri Lloyd (@TerriLloyd14) August 16, 2022

But many also came to the journalist’s defence, reminding people that Sachedina is not pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“I don’t blame Omar for sharing the script as prescribed by his employer,” one Twitter user replied. “I do take exception with his employer for how they’ve treated a loyal, effective employee, forcing her into a position of humiliation.”

I don’t blame Omar for sharing the script as prescribed by his employer. I do take exception with his employer for how they’ve treated a loyal, effective employee, forcing her into a position of humiliation. Regardless of what happened in the background, shame on Bell Media. — Eva (Oma’s granddaughter) (@LookListenSpeak) August 16, 2022

Several Canadian journalists highlighted how Bell Media’s actions overshadowed what could’ve been a historic moment for a person of colour and Muslim man.

“Lisa LaFlamme’s firing robs both a woman and man of colour of their most deserved moments: her departure and Omar Sachedina’s arrival,” tweeted freelance writer Tracey Lindeman.

Lisa LaFlamme’s firing robs both a woman and man of colour of their most deserved moments: her departure and Omar Sachedina’s arrival. Nobody wins in this situation, including CTV. It’s so annoying because they knew how to do it better and chose… not to. — Tracey Lindeman (@traceylindeman) August 16, 2022

“A Muslim man helming the biggest National news program — history. But, diversity doesn’t cover the gaps of mistreatment,” tweeted Global News journalist Ahmar Khan.

Omar Sachedina is very much deserving of the role and is well-respected amongst journalists, but Bell Media’s treatment of Lisa LaFlamme overshadows it all. A Muslim man helming the biggest National news program — history. But, diversity doesn’t cover the gaps of mistreatment. https://t.co/YLLnrGYLcl — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) August 16, 2022

Sachedina, who was born in Vancouver to parents of Indian descent from Uganda, grew up in an Ismaili Muslim household.

He first joined CTV National News in 2009 as a correspondent based in Toronto, and has since been all over the world delivering on-the-ground news coverage.

He’s reported in Ukraine during the war; in Haiti and Indonesia on natural disasters; and covered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his time at CTV’s Parliamentary Bureau.

The Hill Times columnist Erika Ifill pointed out how corporations continue to use diversity and people’s “identities as chess pieces.”

This is why this is an awkward position for Omar Sachedina and an awkward way of beginning his tenure. And that’s how it was played by corporate. Corporate diversity decisions are still based on white supremacy. The fact they can use our identities as chess pieces is that https://t.co/OYTMj0nk78 — Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) August 15, 2022

In all of this, the HIGHLY deserving and very qualified Omar Sachedina can’t even make a celebratory transition. I haven’t checked but I’m certain he’s already a target for racist trolls, and people are probably questioning why he got the role. — Stephanie. (@stephanie_hinds) August 15, 2022

Many agreed that Bell Media made the situation “unfair” for both Sachedina and LaFlamme.

One’s gotta feel bad for Omar Sachedina, whose moment of well-deserved professional achievement will be overshadowed by the despicable decision (and handling thereof) of getting rid of the incomparable Lisa LaFlamme. I hope the inevitable ratings loss isn’t put on his shoulders https://t.co/ZaAYgaNLrX — Camila Londoño (@drClondono) August 16, 2022

It’s unfortunate that the manner in which @LisaLaFlamme_ was shown the door sullies the fact that @omarsachedina deserves to be congratulated on his promotion. I knew him when he started out. Always a nice guy, respectful & professional. I wish him the best. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) August 15, 2022

Sachedina will be CTV National News’ chief news anchor and senior editor effective Monday, September 5.