The sudden news of CTV cutting ties with Lisa LaFlamme sent shockwaves, not only across Canada, but around the world.

The former CTV National News chief news anchor made international headlines after she announced that Bell Media decided to end her contract after 35 years on air.

“On June 29, I was informed that Bell Media made a quote, ‘business decision,’ to end my contract bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News,” she said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. “I was blindsided. And I’m still shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision.”

Major US publications like People and The Hollywood Reporter also picked up the story.

Lisa LaFlamme Forced Out as Chief News Anchor at Canada’s CTV Network: “I Was Blindsided” https://t.co/PEqfeFoz65 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 15, 2022

People called the veteran anchor “legendary” before detailing her forced departure.

CTV News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme ‘Blindsided’ After Being Told Her Contract Wouldn’t Be Renewed After 35 Years https://t.co/Ga0iBUSi3t — People (@people) August 16, 2022

Even news outlets in India covered the bombshell news.

Canadians also took to Twitter to share their love for the anchor, and their criticism for Bell Media.

Shortly after LaFlamme’s announcement, Bell Media shared a release of their own.

The media conglomerate says it made a “business decision” to move CTV National News, and the role of chief news anchor, in a “different direction.”

“With an unfailing commitment to delivering the stories that matter most to Canadians as part of Canada’s leading news team, Lisa has deftly guided viewers through both turbulent times and celebration, and we wish her nothing but the best as she begins a new chapter,” said Karine Moses, senior vice president of Bell Media.

However, a report from Canadaland reveals that LaFlamme’s clashes with Bell executive Michael Melling may be the reason for her ousting.

LaFlamme was the national affairs correspondent for CTV News for over 10 years before taking over for Lloyd Robertson as chief anchor for CTV National News in 2011.

Known for her hands-on reporting, the anchor delivered live coverage from Paris in 2015 in the aftermath of terrorist attacks, flood regions in Texas and Florida in 2017, and Donald Trump’s inauguration that same year.

In 2019, she won the Canadian Screen Awards for best news anchor. LaFlamme also become one of the Officers of the Order of Canada alongside 82 other Canadians later that year.

Bell Media announced the new anchor not long after LaFlamme’s tweet.

Omar Sachedina will be CTV National News’ chief news anchor and senior editor effective Monday, September 5.

This news comes months after a number of layoffs across Bell Media, including several high-profile staffers at CTV Vancouver and Bell-owned radio stations.