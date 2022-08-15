Omar Sachedina has been named the new CTV News national anchor after veteran Lisa LaFlamme announced she was abruptly let go by CTV.

Bell Media announced the hiring of Sachedina shortly after LaFlamme posted to her Twitter account detailing how she was let go.

I have some news… pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022

“While it is crushing to be leaving CTV national news in a manner that is not my choice, please know reporting to you has truly been the greatest honour of my life and I thank you for always being there,” said LaFlamme in a video message she posted on Twitter.

“A veteran journalist with more than 15 years’ experience covering many of the world’s most significant breaking news stories, Sachedina is currently National Affairs Correspondent for CTV News,” Bell Media stated in a news release.

Sachedina is set to take over the national anchor desk on September 5.