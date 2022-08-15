On the heels of Bell Media and CTV firing Lisa LaFlamme after 35 years of service, many are making their thoughts known with fierce reaction to the news.

For starters, LaFlamme and CTV/Bell Media had different ways of describing her departure.

LaFlamme said she was “blindsided” and let go, while the other side said she was “leaving” and “departing” the company.

The reaction to her firing includes thoughts on the way CTV and Bell Media are changing the language around her departure.

Many viewers offered their well wishes to LaFlamme on the next phase of her career, but most of the comments were directed towards CTV and Bell Media for the way they treated a journalist who served the network tirelessly for 35 years of her life.

You’re a disgrace! @BellMediaPR you’re making a big, big mistake here! — Max (@maaaaaaaaxq) August 15, 2022

In a video released by LaFlamme, she spoke about how she was blinded by the news, and many were quick to point out the conflicting representation of her departure by CTV. One Twitter user also acknowledged how she wouldn’t even be able to say goodbye on-air to the people she has served for over three decades.

I mean you all fired her and she was “blindsided” by it.. So she sure ain’t leaving on her terms, after all she gave you in 35 years you couldn’t let her say goodbye to her audience on TV — + Sens Fan (@PositiveSensFan) August 15, 2022

LaFlamme spoke about how she had a range of emotions in reaction to the news in her video. She said Bell Media told her it was a “business decision,” one that she was shocked by.

I have some news… pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022

Viewers aren’t mincing their words about the decision, and the official CTV tweet about it has been heavily ratioed.

Bunch of Liars….She was fired. Stop hiding you pettiness. — B ♈️💛💙❤️♎️ (@bonnie1019_Habs) August 15, 2022

“is leaving” OR “was punted out of” – at least report it honestly, CTV. — VancityChick (@helenkpeterson) August 15, 2022

Could you imagine the balls on the person or people who are telling Lisa she is no longer welcome on their network? How do they do it with a straight face? pic.twitter.com/vfIvFyqctu — MattCundill | Voiceovers, Podcasting (@MattCundill) August 15, 2022

Just months ago, LaFlamme actually won an award for Best News Anchor, National.

What a bad decision https://t.co/EpJas5y6Db — SG (@linearSG) August 15, 2022

@LisaLaFlamme_ is the only reason I watched @CTVNews so I won’t be watching anymore. Sad. — Julia (@Juliapower10) August 15, 2022

Lisa LaFlamme was the best thing that ever happened to you. What a disgraceful way to treat a Canadian icon. Good bye, CTV! — Tabes538 (@tabes538) August 15, 2022

Professional reaction

LaFlamme garnered the respect and admiration of her peers over the past 35 years and many journalists in the industry have also shared their reactions to the news.

Oh my this is a shocker. I am so sorry, my friend.Since we started working together years ago at CTV I’ve watched you work your butt off and earn the respect of colleagues,competitors and viewers.None of us last in these gigs forever but seems to me you deserve better than this. — Dawna Friesen (@DFriesenGlobal) August 15, 2022

WOW – CTV is ending @LisaLaFlamme_ ‘s contract. Shocking. Best of luck to you Lisa – you did a fantastic job at CTV. https://t.co/y5Hcio7grF — Lynda Steele 🎙🌻 (@steeletalk) August 15, 2022

Many have also come forward to say that LaFlamme was an inspiration to them and a reason to get into the industry.

I’ve always thought of Lisa LaFlamme as a journalism hero. Her fearless reporting, including from war zones, made me want to go into reporting as a young person. Thank you, Lisa, for inspiring scores of journalists across Canada. Very sorry to see this news. https://t.co/g6hn1brSMl — Kristy Kirkup (@kkirkup) August 15, 2022

Lisa LaFlamme is a national treasure and deserves so much better than this. https://t.co/WtnzRPcRVJ — Nick Schiavo (@NickSchiavo_) August 15, 2022