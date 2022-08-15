NewsMedia

"A national treasure": What people are saying about CTV firing Lisa LaFlamme

Amir Ali
Aug 15 2022, 7:59 pm
LisaLaFlamme_/Twitter

On the heels of Bell Media and CTV firing Lisa LaFlamme after 35 years of service, many are making their thoughts known with fierce reaction to the news.

For starters, LaFlamme and CTV/Bell Media had different ways of describing her departure.

LaFlamme said she was “blindsided” and let go, while the other side said she was “leaving” and “departing” the company.

The reaction to her firing includes thoughts on the way CTV and Bell Media are changing the language around her departure.

Many viewers offered their well wishes to LaFlamme on the next phase of her career, but most of the comments were directed towards CTV and Bell Media for the way they treated a journalist who served the network tirelessly for 35 years of her life.

In a video released by LaFlamme, she spoke about how she was blinded by the news, and many were quick to point out the conflicting representation of her departure by CTV. One Twitter user also acknowledged how she wouldn’t even be able to say goodbye on-air to the people she has served for over three decades.

LaFlamme spoke about how she had a range of emotions in reaction to the news in her video. She said Bell Media told her it was a “business decision,” one that she was shocked by.

Viewers aren’t mincing their words about the decision, and the official CTV tweet about it has been heavily ratioed.

Just months ago, LaFlamme actually won an award for Best News Anchor, National.

Professional reaction

LaFlamme garnered the respect and admiration of her peers over the past 35 years and many journalists in the industry have also shared their reactions to the news.

Many have also come forward to say that LaFlamme was an inspiration to them and a reason to get into the industry.

