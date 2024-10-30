Halloween costumes come in many forms, but since this was an Olympic year, many of this season’s outfits are bound to feature an athletic theme.

From the meme-worthy to the downright cool, here are a handful of Halloween costumes based on the Paris 2024 Games that are popping up at parties around the world.

1. The infamous pole vaulter

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral this summer after a moment of unplanned exposure saw his “pole” make contact with the crossbar on one of his attempts.

While he didn’t win gold, Ammirati’s memorable moment has inspired a hilarious Halloween costume idea, complete with some very snug athletic wear.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/vJzUTeOY1T — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 6, 2024

2. Raygun

While it may have been for the wrong reasons, Raygun was, by far, the most popular athlete at the Paris Games.

Now, three months later, the meme of the Australian breaker and her avant-garde dance moves is reborn as one of the most popular costumes of the spooky season.

While it’s a pretty straightforward get-up, the version pictured above is selling on Etsy for $86.49.

If you partake in the trend, just be sure to practice a few of her signature moves to show off at the party.

3. The Turkish sharpshooter

Yusuf Dikec made waves at the Games with his laid-back style and unassuming “average Joe” attire.

Despite his casual look, Dikec clinched silver in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event, proving skill over style. Fans are now honouring his unique look with DIY costumes featuring a grey wig, glasses, and the all-important hand-in-pocket pose.

4. The Korean sharpshooter

Much like Dikec, South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-Ji went viral this summer for her stone-cold action-hero appearance.

That charisma and her signature stuffed elephant have carried into the spooky season, sparking various costumes from her admirers.

5. Canadian volleyball stars

Canada’s Olympic beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson captured the nation’s hearts at the Games, battling their way to a well-earned silver medal. Their chemistry on the sand made them fan favourites, and now their look is inspiring costumes.

In a recent Instagram post, Humana-Paredes shared photos of fans who have chosen to dress as the iconic duo for Halloween, complete with replicas of their distinctive single-shoulder tank tops and visors.

6. Phryges

The Phryges, Paris 2024’s loveable mascots, have inspired plenty of costumes this fall.

While you won’t be able to purchase an Olympic-grade one anywhere, many folks have opted to make their own.

The red get-up is a great look if you live somewhere cold, as you can layer up underneath the anthropomorphic shell.

7. Simone Biles

@Simone_Biles Halloween Costume The inspo… …The execution pic.twitter.com/RwfUSR7sRY — 𝐵𝒾𝑔 𝒮𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝒢𝑒𝓃𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟦 (@EverGREENE_) October 31, 2023

Given her GOAT status, dressing up as gymnastics legend Simone Biles is a popular choice this Halloween.

Throw on a leotard, some wristbands, and a gold medal — or eight — and you’re good to go. Bonus points if you’re able to do a backflip.