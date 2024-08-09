Canada's amazing run in Olympic beach volleyball comes to an end

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver after an incredible run by the Canadian Olympic beach volleyball duo.

The team had an opportunity to win Canada’s second gold medal of the day in Paris, and heading in, they were confident they would do so. It wasn’t meant to be, as Canada fell to Brazil, losing 15-10 in the third and deciding set.

This was an incredible match, as both teams were neck-and-neck right from the get-go.

The first set was the most intense of the three, with both countries fighting off multiple set points before Brazil won 26-24. Canada controlled the second set, cruising to a 21-12 win.

Canada fought hard in the third set but wasn’t able to upset the No. 1 ranked Brazilian team of Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Edwarda “Duda” Santos Lisboa.

Canada takes silver in women’s volleyball. Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes were so close to gold pic.twitter.com/VioHdItqgy — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

While most fans expected a tightly contested match, few, if any, would have thought things would get so heated between the two teams. That is exactly what happened in the third set.

Canada and Brazil now yelling at each other! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SviQJZKJNO — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

Despite today’s result, Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson made history, becoming the first beach volleyball team in Canadian history to play in a gold medal game at the Olympics.

The silver they picked up gives Canada 24 metals total in Paris. That is good enough for 11th amongst all countries and ties the biggest all-time Canadian medal haul in a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.