As a tennis pro, Genie Bouchard is used to keeping her eye on the ball, but her first-ever World Series game tested that skill in a whole new way.

During Game 4 between the Yankees and Dodgers on Tuesday, Bouchard was unexpectedly swept into the action when a foul ball came hurtling into the stands at Yankee Stadium.

“I picked it up, yay! My first World Series game ever, and I catch a foul ball!” Bouchard shared on Instagram with her 2.3 million followers. But things took a serious turn when she noticed something in the row in front of her.

“Then I realize there is chaos in the row in front of us. It turns out the ball ricocheted off a poor lady’s face,” the former Wimbledon finalist added. “It got her in the eye, she is bent over, totally swelling and bleeding profusely, and she can’t stand up.”

As medics rushed in to help, Bouchard captured a quick photo with the ball before doing something thoughtful — handing it over to the injured fan. The Montreal native also used her platform to wish the injured woman a speedy recovery.

“If it possibly broke a bone in her face, she deserves it more than me,” she wrote, adding, “I didn’t catch her name, but if you see this, hope you are doing better and on the road to recovery.”

With one foot in tennis and the other in pro pickleball, Bouchard’s athletic juggling act is already impressive. But after catching her first MLB foul ball, it looks like her reflexes are just as sharp off the court.