SportsOlympicsCanada

Olympic athletes give hilarious reviews of cardboard beds in Paris

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jul 24 2024, 12:26 am
Olympic athletes give hilarious reviews of cardboard beds in Paris
@aleahfinn/Tiktok

By now, you’ve likely heard of the cardboard beds Olympic athletes are sleeping on at the Paris 2024 Games.

First introduced in Tokyo three years ago, the beds were wrongly dubbed “anti-sex beds” as many assumed them to be a response to the pandemic. Numerous athletes have debunked that myth by jumping up and down on the beds. So getting it on in the City of Love shouldn’t be a problem if athletes choose to do so.

What might be more challenging is getting a good night’s sleep.

Athletes have arrived at the Olympic Village in Paris ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. A number of athletes have been providing reviews of the beds, which will be fully recycled after the Olympics.

The reviews are mixed.

“Last night wasn’t the comfiest night. I’m not a fan of firm beds,” said Canadian Olympic diver Caeli McKay.

McKay said she got an extra bed cushion to help matters, but the bed was clearly still a far cry from one you’d get at a reasonably priced hotel.

@caelimckay

Cardboard beds at the olympics? YEP #paris2024 #cardboardbeds #olympics #parisolympics #canada

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

 

Here’s another look at the cardboard structure, courtesy of Sofia Reinoso of Mexico, who will compete in canoe slalom.

@sofireinosokayak

responding the most asked question 😉 #villaolimpica #paris2024 #juegosolimpicos #olympicgames #sofireinoso #tiktokdeportes #cartboardbeds #olympicvillage

♬ original sound – sofireinosokayak

While the bed frame is made of cardboard, the mattress is composed of a weaved hard plastic-like material the manufacturer calls “Airfiber technology.”

“It’s not very soft,” said Filipino gymnast Aleah Finnegan. “I don’t think the beds are gonna go anywhere. So, there’s that. They’re not that comfortable.”

@aleahfinn

Definitely not the finest mattress ever but it will do😭 #fyp #foryou #cardboardbeds #olympics #olympicbeds

♬ original sound – aleah

 

Irish rugby player Harry McNulty focused on debunking the anti-sex bed rumour.

“Supposedly, the structure of this bed will collapse if there’s more than one person on it,” he said, before jumping on the bed with a teammate.

“Think it’s all good.”

@saltynuts_

Anti 🎷 bed conspiracy put to the test #parisolympics2024 #olympics @Jordan Conroy

♬ macarena slowed – VV music

“My back is about to fall off,” said a teammate of Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns after sleeping on the mattress.

“It’s actually rock solid,” Kearns added before showing off the different firmness levels of the mattress.

They all appear to be too firm, though.

@tillykearns

Already had a massage to undo the damage

♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song – julie on the internet

According to South African rugby player Libbie Janse van Rensburg, athletes can actually get their mattress specs worked out with a mattress fitting service in the Olympic Village.

“Gets a thumbs up,” she said.

@athletelibz

What’s the deal with the beds in the Olympic Village? Here’s the scoop👀 #fyp #Olympics2024 #olympicvillage #olympicbeds #cardboardeds

♬ Fire for You (Sped Up) – Cannons

“It’s like a box,” said Tom Daley, a gold medal-winning diver from Great Britain. “They’re pretty sturdy.”

@tomdaley

CARBOARD BEDS IN THE OLYMPIC VILLAGE! #paris2024 #olympics

♬ original sound – Tom Daley

South African skateboarder Brandon Valjalo decided to give the bed a unique “strength test.”

@brandonvaljalo

Strength tested the new cardboard beds 😂 #olympics

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Life in the Olympic Village

The Paris 2024 Olympics are the first Games of the TikTok era, save for the pandemic-affected ones in Tokyo and Beijing.

We’ve never had access to this level of behind-the-scenes looks at an Olympics before.

Here’s a room tour from Nico Keenan, a field hockey player from Argentina.

@nicokeenan97

Our place for the next two weeks🇦🇷👀 #olympicvillage #parisolympics2024 #cardboardbed

♬ original sound – DjTattoodedteddybear

The Olympic Village is filled with restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and a lot more, as Filipino gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar shows.

“It’s pretty incredible,” she said.

@levijungruivivar

COFFEE IS LIFE #olympicvillage #olympics #paris2024 #sport #athlete #behindthescenes #viral #viralvideo #trend #trending #gym #fitness #dayinthelife #gymnastics #bake #food #foodtiktok #bread #france #philippines #adidas #cocacola #coffee #morning #bakery #meal #eat #fyp #foryou #verified #lifestyle #tour #review @Olympics @adidas @aleah @Costa Coffee @paris2024 @hyperice @GoStanford

♬ Pop beat BGM / long version(1283324) – nightbird_bgm

Here’s a quick tour of the Olympic Village courtesy of Jessica Fox, an athlete from Australia in the sport of canoeing.

@jessfoxcanoe

Some of the activities & spaces inside the #olympicvillage of #paris2024

♬ Walking Around – Instrumental Version – Eldar Kedem

 

Australian tennis player Daria Saville showed how Olympians do some of the more mundane activities. Their rooms are not like hotels, so athletes have to go to another building to get necessities like toilet paper.

@dasha_tofu

Happy pooping girls #olympicvillage

♬ original sound – Dasha & Tofu

Of course, not all the athletes will be competing in Paris. Some sports are being played elsewhere in France and in the case of surfing, that’s being played on the other side of the world, in French Polynesia.

The Olympic Village in Tahiti is aboard a luxury cruise ship, as German surfer Camilla Kemp shows.

@camilla_kemp

FIRST FLOATING OLYMPIC VILLAGE @Olympics #teamdeutschland #olympics #paris2024 #surfingolympics #surfing

♬ Heavy Wave – Motorama

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Olympics
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop