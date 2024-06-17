As the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics approach, athletes from around the world will begin pouring into a bustling Olympic Village where they will eat, sleep, and live between events.

And with so many of the world’s top competitors mingling in such close quarters, there is always the opportunity for a few extra calories to be burned behind the scenes…

Sex was strongly discouraged at both the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games (held in 2021) and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games for fear of spreading COVID-19. At the same time, small cardboard beds made from recyclable materials were installed, leading to plenty of headlines and memes.

While a pandemic is less of a concern this time around, it looks like similar measures have been put in place in athletes’ rooms.

Last month, organizers of the Paris Games made waves as it was revealed that they have decided to use the same so-called “anti-sex beds” this time around.

However, despite the lightweight bed frames, there is no intimacy ban in the City of Love after all.

So, if getting it on is back on the table, why are they made out of cardboard?

Fact-checking site Snopes determined that the disposable material has been used for sustainability reasons. Paris Olympics organizers also denied reports that the small beds were to discourage sex, stating they were built to be environmentally friendly and 100% recyclable.

According to a Sky News report, the twin beds made by Airweave are sturdy enough to support 250 kg (approximately 550 pounds).

“We know the media has had a lot of fun with this story since Tokyo 2020, but for Paris 2024, the choice of these beds for the Olympic and Paralympic Village is primarily linked to a wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment,” a spokesman for the Paris Games told AFP.

According to Olympics.com, all aspects of this year’s Village will meet Paris 2024’s and SOLIDEO’s requirements regarding “environmental excellence.”

Meanwhile, if there was any doubt that getting freaky was allowed, approximately 300,000 condoms are expected to be handed out to the 14,250 athletes making their way over for the international event.

The 2024 Olympic Games kick off on July 26 and conclude on August 3.