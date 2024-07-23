The Olympics has something for everyone. And when it comes to non-sports fans, an elaborate opening ceremony is often the highlight of the two-week spectacle.

Luckily, as rumours of surprise guests circulate, Paris is sure not to disappoint in the entertainment department as it welcomes 10,500 international athletes in a large-scale open-air ceremony to kick things off.

While the first Olympic events at the Paris 2024 Summer Games begin on Wednesday, July 24, this year’s opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26. The extravagant show is expected to last about three and a half hours.

For those tuning in from North America, the ceremony is set to get underway at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT. Here’s how folks in Canada can watch it for free.

The best place to stream the opening ceremony and additional Olympic events for free is over at CBC’s website or CBC Gem, the latter of which is available via an app on most major devices.

You’ll have to create a free account to use CBC Gem, but you won’t need one if you’re using a web browser on the CBC website.

Additionally, Canada’s two main sports networks will also broadcast the event.

Fans with cable subscriptions can tune into Sportsnet or watch online via its streaming service, Sportsnet+. TSN and its digital streaming service, TSN+ (starting at $8 a month), will also include additional coverage.

NBC will have the rights to broadcast the Olympics in the US and will also feature select events on its main channel.

Canadians won’t be able to stream NBC directly from their website or apps, but you can access the channel through a cable TV login via your carrier’s streaming service.

With the Paris Games set to run until Sunday, August 11, the closing ceremonies will also take place on that date.