For many Olympic athletes, earning a spot at the Games is about sacrifice. Australian men’s field hockey player Matthew Dawson has taken that idea to the next level.

Upon breaking the ring finger of his right hand in the lead-up to Paris 2024, the 30-year-old’s participation in the upcoming Olympics was in serious jeopardy.

And so, rather than wearing a cast and waiting out the healing process, Dawson chose to remove his fingertip completely via amputation.

Chatting with reporter Ben Sutton last week, Dawson, who consulted his wife before going through with it, called his limb reduction an “exciting challenge.”

“I made an informed decision with the plastic surgeon at the time not only for the opportunity to play in Paris but for life after as well,” Dawson told Australia’s 7NEWS. “The best option was for me to take the top of my finger off. It’s a bit of a change at the moment and an exciting challenge, I guess.”

Kookaburras coach Colin Batch was a little surprised with the player’s choice but commended his courage.

“Full marks to Matt. Obviously he’s really committed to playing in Paris,” said Batch. “I’m not sure I would have done it, but he’s done it, so great.”

Coming off a silver medal performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Australians seem determined to do whatever it takes to stand atop the podium this time around. And with Dawson leading by example, this might just be their year.

Australia will face off against 2016 Olympic champions Argentina in their first match of the Paris 2024 Games on July 27.