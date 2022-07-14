Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump has died at the age of 73.

The model and businesswoman was the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, who shared the news of her passing on his social media site Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump wrote.

The pair share three children: Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr, which the former president said were her “pride and joy.”

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” Trump said. “Rest in peace, Ivana!”