Legendary "Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta dies at 67

Iconic actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.

According to Deadline, Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting his latest film Dangerous Waters.

Sources close to the actor told TMZ that there was nothing suspicious about the death.

Liotta, who was most known for starring in Martin Scorsese’s classic crime film Goodfellas, leaves behind his daughter, Karsen, and fiancé Jacy Nittolo. Nittolo was reportedly with Liotta while he was filming in the Dominican.

The New Jersey-born actor will be remembered for his breakout role portraying real-life gangster Henry Hill in Goodfellas, along with starring in Field of Dreams as Shoeless Joe Jackson. His voice lives on as Tommy Vercetti in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Liotta’s most recent high-profile role was in Oscar-nominated Marriage Story and The Many Saints of Newark. The actor was primed for a major comeback having finished filming Cocaine Bear where he stars alongside Keri Russell. Liotta was due to star in another film opposite Demi Moore.

Fans took to Twitter to remember the legendary actor.

Ray Liotta’s performance in Goodfellas might be one of the single best in the history of movies. He also commanded the screen at every moment in Field of Dreams. Such a loss. RIP. pic.twitter.com/SqfXdeAW3Q — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBolding) May 26, 2022

RIP to the great Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/p2uMNcMRrs — Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) May 26, 2022

Rest In Peace, Ray Liotta pic.twitter.com/CHUL0lbCFf — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 26, 2022

There were no specifics on the cause of his death as of Thursday afternoon.