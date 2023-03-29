We first told you about Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford a while back. Now, it’s time we show the gorgeous new space ahead of the highly anticipated public opening.

Last spring, the Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room shared its plans for a 200+ seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

The concept would be setting up shop in the 10,000 sq ft former space of the Abbotsford Banquet & Conference Centre on Laurel Street.

After nearly one year and some serious renovations, the stunning camp-inspired space is almost ready to welcome guests in officially.

Highlights patrons can expect from the new brewery and kitchen include a 10-hectoliter brewhouse, a full bar with 15 beers on tap, a full-service kitchen, and a 30-seat covered patio.

Some of the beers people can look forward to tasting at launch include Blueberry Basil Blonde Ale, Vienna Amber Lage, Mosaic Hazy Pale Ale, and Pink Grapefruit Rosemary Gose.

“We started this project in late 2019, and it’s been a long road,” Zach Van Leeuwen, managing partner at Old Yale Brewing, told us last spring.

“We’ve been furiously working behind the scenes to ensure that we can replicate the amazing customer experience we offer to our customers in Chilliwack and bring it to our friends, family, and customers in the beautiful city of Abbotsford.”

The new spot will also offer folks wine, cider, cocktails, and a campfire-inspired menu with some expanded dishes too. Think bites like West Coast pizzas, a vast selection of appetizers, Basecamp Burgers, hearty mains, and a campfire brunch.

There will also be cabin-like booths, an indoor “Games Lodge,” a beer-and-gear general store, and a “little Explorers Corner.”

Games will include shuffleboard, cornhole, giant connect 4, board games, and more.

Other design highlights to note are a 12 ft tree seating area and a river-inspired mural created by local artist Pencil Fingerz.

Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford is projected to open sometime next month. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford

All photos courtesy Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford