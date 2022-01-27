Oilers to sign Evander Kane as soon as today: reports

Evander Kane will be joining the Edmonton Oilers as soon as today if cleared from disciplinary action from the NHL, according to multiple reports.

Kane, an unrestricted free agent, was reportedly choosing between the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals.

Frank Seravalli confirmed a report by former NHL referee and Daily Faceoff colleague Tim Peel that the Oilers will be Kane’s landing spot.

I'm told the #NHL is still working through the process on the Evander Kane file. It's possible that is concluded today, but not guaranteed. If Kane is cleared from disciplinary action, I believe that @TimCPeel20's reporting to be correct in that #Oilers will be Kane's choice. ⬇️ https://t.co/9tYiUfyBbw — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 27, 2022

Kane remains under investigation by the NHL because of his cross-border travel into Vancouver without proper medical clearance while COVID-positive in December.

Irfaan Gaffar of The Fourth Period reported earlier today that he believes there will be no further discipline for Kane.

Believe there will not be any further discipline for Evander Kane from the NHL. He will be heading to Edmonton to sign with the Oilers. Announcement from league and team could come as early as today. Likely tomorrow. @TimCPeel20 was on it earlier. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) January 27, 2022

TSN’s Sean Simpson reported two weeks ago that the Oilers and Kane had come to terms on a $1.5 million contract that will be pro-rated through the remainder of the season.

He became an unrestricted free agent after the San Jose Sharks terminated the final three-and-a-half years of his seven-year, $49 million contract as a result of his travel to Vancouver without proper medical clearance. The NHLPA filed a grievance on Kane’s behalf.

Kane was suspended for 21 games by the NHL earlier this season after submitting a fake vaccination card to the Sharks.

He scored 26 goals in 64 games in 2019-20 and 22 goals in 56 games last season.

Kane, originally selected in the first round (No. 4) in the 2009 NHL Draft, has has 506 points (264 goals, 242 assists) over 12 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks.