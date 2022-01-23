Edmonton Oilers forward Brendan Perlini scored his fourth goal of the season on Saturday, helping the team to its first victory since December 18.

The win — a 5-3 victory at home over Edmonton’s cross-province rivals in the Calgary Flames — lifted a weight off the shoulders of the Oilers, who entered the game with losses in seven straight games.

And it appears the win gave the national media a bit of confidence too.

Appearing on Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours segment with Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk, Perlini was proposed by an amusing fan-submitted question.

“A dozen people at least wanted me to ask you, Brendan, why are you so pissy?” Oake asked.

“I don’t know about that one,” Perlini said with a laugh.

them asking perlini if he’s pissy lmao pic.twitter.com/hhF8qPSoOc — s🏒 (@oilygifs) January 23, 2022

In case you missed it, in a since-viral clip, Edmonton Journal reporter Jim Matheson asked Leon Draisaitl last week why he was being “so pissy” following a series of short answers and telling Matheson that he “knows everything.

“It was a good one by us tonight,” Perlini added. “It was great to back into the win column.”

A day before the Matheson-Draisaitl incident, Perlini was also trending on Twitter for an upbeat answer he gave to a question about the Oilers’ losing skid.

“I’m always an optimistic, glass half-full kind of guy,” Perlini said in last week’s clip. “At any given moment, good things can happen. That’s life, you know? Things are never gonna be — you’re never going to win every single game and things are going to be rainbows and clouds and whatever. Life is ups and downs, ebbs and flows. It’s really almost grateful for our team to go periods through this so when we get back to winning it’s almost like, ‘ah, I like that feeling, I want to keep winning.'”

Perlini also discussed the clip on After Hours.

“I’ve studied that kind of stuff since I was 12, 13 years old,” he added. “The mental side is such a huge part of the game. Positivity breeds positivity.”

Perlini and the Oilers can look to extend the win streak to two on Tuesday with a game against the Vancouver Canucks, with puck drop set for 8 pm ET at BC’s Rogers Arena.