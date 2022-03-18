Oilers to honour openly gay NHL prospect Luke Prokop on Pride Night

The Edmonton Oilers will show their pride by recognizing Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman and trailblazer Luke Prokop on Saturday.

Prokop will be honoured as part of Pride Night when the Oilers host the New Jersey Devils.

The 19-year-old Nashville Predators prospect, who plays his junior in the Western Hockey League with the Oil Kings, came out as gay last July, marking the first time in NHL history that an active player has done so.

Pride Night won’t stop at Prokop.

Net proceeds of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) 50/50 raffle on Saturday will support the MacEwan University’s Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD).

The CSGD supports cutting-edge, community-based research, teaching and service work related to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression throughout the Edmonton region.

“The EOCF has a longstanding relationship with our neighbours over at MacEwan University, and we are honoured to donate the net proceeds of the Oilers 50/50 online raffle to help fund the innovative work at the Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair of the EOCF. “At the EOCF, we share the belief that everyone has the right to live, learn, work and play in a safe environment.

“This innovative partnership will not only help raise awareness of the work underway at MacEwan University, but it will also send a strong message to the sports world during that diversity, equality, and inclusion should be celebrated—and that hockey is for everyone.”

Pride colours will be featured throughout the game, and players will use Pride Tape on their sticks during warmup to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and equality.

The sticks will be auctioned, with the proceeds going to the CSGD

“Allyship means more than just words — it has to be followed by real and meaningful actions,” said Dr. Kristopher Wells, director of the CGSD and the Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth.

“This amazing support will ensure our centre will continue to grow in new directions to meet both campus and community needs. We are so very grateful for our ongoing support and collaborative work with the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and Community Foundation.”

Tickets for the 50/50 draw will be available both at the game and online at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

