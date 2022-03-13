Oilers are bringing back their classic jersey look next season: report

The Edmonton Oilers are making old new again with next year’s jersey set, according to a recent report.

In an appearance on the Jason Gregor show, Oilers reporter Tom Gazzola posited that the Oilers will be having four jerseys next season: the Reverse Retro series inspired by the mid-2000s alternate jersey, their current navy blue alternate jersey, as well as a return of the classic royal blue and orange home and away jerseys.

Jersey nerds, @TomGazzola has some good news for you! pic.twitter.com/OUtXD6L2sM — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) March 11, 2022

“You’re going to see the old royal blue come back, the regular orange come back,” Gazzola said during the radio appearance.

Neither the team or the league have officially confirmed Gazzola’s report.

Edmonton have gone through five primary jersey styles in their history, the most recent of which came in the 2017-18 offseason where they pivoted to orange as the primary home colour with the introduction of Adidas as the league’s jersey manufacturer. Previously, the Oilers were using the royal blue as their primary home colour, as they’d done from 1979-1996, and again from 2010-17.

The team first introduced an orange alternate jersey in 2015-16, before an updated version of the look became the primary home uniform two years later.

The Oilers last wore the royal blue uniforms on four occasions in the 2018-19 season.