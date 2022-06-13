When summer feels far off (hello, Juneuary), and Vancouver feels like the furthest possible place from anywhere tropical, tiki bars are there to save the day.

Whether or not the bar actually has a tiki theme or just serves tiki-inspired cocktails, it takes very little to make us feel like we’re sitting on a beach somewhere tropical.

Just give us a good piña colada, Mai Tai, or other sunny, over-the-top cocktail (mini umbrella optional) and we’re happy as a clam.

Here are our picks for the best spots in Vancouver to grab a good tiki or tropical-inspired cocktail.

The Shameful Tiki Room

This Main Street spot is the best spot to escape the dreary Vancouver weather and imagine you’re on a Hawaiian island. It’s also the only remaining tiki bar left open in Vancouver. The interiors are completely decked out in typical tiki decor, making it feel like you’re in a 1950s version of Hawaii, with rum-heavy cocktails like the Zombie (a 1934 Don Beach classic), a Rum Barrell, and a Skull & Bones. Shameful Tiki also has a Volcano Bowl: 12 oz of boozy goodness for you and three friends.

Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver

Hanai

Vancouver’s new Hawaiian restaurant Hanai serves up incredible dishes like mochiko beef, crab-fried noodles, and Kalua pork, but it also has a great cocktail list with tropical vibes. Hania’s specials change up all the time, but you can expect drinks like a green mango margarita with a togarashi-spiced rim, frozen cocktails, and guava-forward offerings.

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tocador

This Latin cocktail bar is located in the heart of Mount Pleasant and serves up Cuban-inspired small plates and some great tropical cocktails. Tocador recently updated its drink list for the summer, and let’s just say there’s a punch of the week that is almost guaranteed to have a bunch of rum in it.

Address: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver

Two Parrots Bar & Grill

This Granville Street bar bills itself as “a vacation in the heart of Vancouver” and while its atmosphere is pretty standard, it does offer some fun tropical cocktails. Think the Tiki Torch (with tequila, triple sec, dark rum, pineapple, and cranberry juices) and the Drunken Parrot (with rum, banana, liqueur, pineapple juice, and coconut syrup).

Address: 1202 Granville Street, Vancouver

