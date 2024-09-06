Looking to lower your grocery bill while also lowering food waste? Look no further than this new produce delivery service.

Odd Bunch specializes in taking “odd-looking produce” that would normally be thrown out and delivering it to Canadians at a discounted price.

On its website, the company said that it sources fresh fruits and vegetables that are “great to eat” but are thrown away due to their imperfect appearance or surplus.

“Think of an apple orchard that picks their harvest in the fall and stores all of their apples in a cooler,” said Odd Bunch. “They sort and grade through the product as they sell and, in the process, accumulate a volume of apples that don’t meet strict cosmetic standards of retail stores. This could be sizing, shape, symmetry, discolouration or scarring. This is where Odd Bunch steps in to source at a fair price and pass it on to you for the most impact possible.”

The company previously only delivered to Ontario and Quebec, but it has now expanded its offerings to BC.

Here is how it works: You get a box of produce delivered to your door each week. Depending on how much produce you want, you can choose from a variety of different sizes of boxes, and you get a glimpse of what will be included each week.

For example, for just $20, you can get a small box of mixed produce, which, as of the time of publication, includes:

1 whole local cauliflower

1 head local broccoli

2 cobs of local sweet cords

3 local apples

1 pint of local blueberries

1 lb of local carrots

1 lb of coal potatoes

1 whole local lettuce

1 fresh melon

1 serving of a surprise item

Boxes are available in small, medium, and large, and there are options for an all-fruit or all-vegetable box and organic boxes, too. Plus, if you don’t like something in your box, you can make one free substitution per week as well.

