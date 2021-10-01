October weather will be "colder than normal" across BC

The Weather Network has released their October forecast and while parts of Canada are looking at warmer, milder temperatures, such isn’t the case with British Columbia.

BC has already seen a cooler start to the season. And while there are expected to be “some mild to pleasant days at times,” The Weather Network says that near-normal or colder than normal temperatures will “dominate the month.”

On top of that, the weather agency says that an active Pacific jet stream will bring above-normal precipitation, as well as an abundance of snow for alpine regions.

Here’s what October will look like across the rest of the country:

Prairies, Northwest Territories & Nunavut

A bit more of a tumultuous month is expected in this region as they can expect a mild month, but this region will also get a preview of the season to come as bursts of cold weather make an appearance as the month goes on.

The first week of October should bring almost summer-like weather to the southern prairies, according to The Weather Network.

Ontario & Quebec

The mild weather continues in this region, The Weather Network forecast says. It will be mild and dry throughout most of the month. While there is the chance of a few fall storms coming through, October is expected to have less precipitation than usual.

This weather could be beneficial for those who want to get out and see some fall foliage. The Weather Network said that a warm September has resulted in a delayed start to leaves changing their colours. With a mild and dry October forecasted, it should give those fall colour hunters a great advantage to get the most out of the season.

Atlantic Canada

An active end to the hurricane season could still throw Atlantic Canada some turbulent weather, but The Weather Network says it’s still too early to know for sure. For now, October is looking more mild than usual, but these provinces can still expect to see some cold weather show through.