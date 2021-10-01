Burnaby mandates masks in schools for all K to 12 students

The Burnaby Board of Education has become the latest district to implement a mask mandate for all students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

It was a unanimous decision during a Special Board Meeting Thursday morning.

Starting Monday October 4th, all students will be required to wear masks indoors at school.

There are some exceptions, including for those who are medically, developmentally, behaviourally or otherwise legitimately precluded from doing so.

The board voted earlier this week to ask for an urgent meeting with Fraser Health’s Medical Officer to discuss additional public health measures.

In a statement, the board says, “her assurance that masks are an effective layer of protection for all students when used in concert with other health and safety measures informed the Board’s decision to promptly implement this new mask requirement for K-3 students.”

Vancouver and Surrey have already introduced similar rules.

On Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside will be holding a news conference. It’s widely expected they will make an announcement about masks in schools.