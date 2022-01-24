Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival to kick off next month

The National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival is happening across Canada next month, and that means from February 1 to 28, folks across the country can get in on some deliciousness.

This year, seafood lovers from coast to coast can get a taste of the grub featured in this sustainable seafood fundraiser for the not-for-profit Ocean Wise Seafood program.

“We are thrilled to see the Ocean Wise Seafood Festival coming into its own as a Canada-wide celebration of sustainable seafood,” said Claire Dawson, senior manager of the Fisheries initiative at Ocean Wise, in a release. “This event brings together conservationists, consumers and the industry alike to prepare and savour creative dishes featuring sustainability superstars like clams, mussels, kelp and many more.

“At a time when we all need something to celebrate, why not support your local sustainable seafood businesses by trying as many as you can through the month of February?”

This year’s celebration includes over 400 restaurants, grocery stores, and seafood suppliers serving up delicious offerings with proceeds supporting Ocean Wise Seafood. Highlights include “Keep Clam and Ocean Wise On” from Cantina Norte in North Vancouver, flyer items from Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores, and Seafood Chowder from Toronto Zoo.

Patrons can head to participating restaurants and locations near them to purchase some seafood (or order takeout/delivery where available), and a portion of the proceeds from each dish or product will go towards supporting the not-for-profit program.

“Every dollar raised during the Ocean Wise Seafood Festival helps the Ocean Wise seafood program to provide easy-to-follow guidance for sustainable oceans,” said Ocean Wise in a statement. “Collectively, choosing Ocean Wise seafood makes a difference for the fishers and farmers working to secure the health of our oceans, lakes and rivers for generations to come.”

Sounds like a true win-win, as you’ll be enjoying some delicious eats and supporting sustainable seafood and the hospitality industry all at the same time.

Check out all the participating restaurants and retailers near you here and try these special creations out yourself!

When: February 1 to 28, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Canada

