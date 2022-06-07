The Oakdale Community Block Party will bring food trucks to Burquitlam
Mark your calendars, folks: there’s another community block party happening in Metro Vancouver this month and it’s going to feature a ton of tasty food vendors.
The Oakdale Community Block Party will be happening in Burquitlam at the Greater Heights Learning Academy on Saturday, June 25.
The one-day festival will feature food trucks, a marketplace with local vendors, and live music. It’ll also be dog-friendly so bring your pups along.
From poutine to corndogs to cannoli, the summer street party is a great chance to indulge in fair-style food and hang out with the community. There will also be picnic tables to sit down and chow down.
Here are the food trucks you can expect to find at the event:
- KYU Grill
- Corndog King
- Mini Donut Factory
- Reel Mac N Cheese
Oakdale Community Block Party
When: Saturday, June 25 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Greater Heights Learning Academy, 550 Thomason Avenue, Burquitlam