Cactus Club fans rejoice!

The Canadian-owned chain of premium casual eateries has unveiled something fabulous for patrons at its picture-perfect Coal Harbour location.

This iconic outpost has recently renovated its patio, and the results make us want to run not walk to Happy Hour here.





The outdoor space has been made over to become a “summer garden oasis” complete with individual cabanas, comfy bench seating, and a brand new outdoor bar.

In addition to soaking in the sunshine and stunning ocean and mountain views, guests who hit this patio can indulge in Cactus’ signature summer sips.

Frozen bevies like Bellinis and the new Fraperol Spritz, aka an Aperol Spritz with fraperol slush, will be ordered first at our table.

You can find Cactus Club Coal Harbour open Monday to Friday from 2 to 5 pm, Sunday to Thursday from 9 pm to close, and Friday to Saturday from 10 pm to close.

Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour

Address: 1085 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7410