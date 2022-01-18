Cineplex is offering FREE popcorn across Canada this week

Popcorn. An essential part of the movie experience. Best when buttery, even better when free.

Cineplex announced that on Wednesday, January 19, it would be observing National Popcorn Day by giving moviegoers a special treat.

Scene+ members at the movies on Wednesday (or even at home in some parts of the country) can be treated to free, freshly popped, buttery kernels of corn. All you need to do is scan your Scene+ card.

And if you can’t make it to the movies, Cineplex is also partnering with SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats to drop off a free bag with any order placed on National Popcorn Day – it’ll be automatically added to your order in the app.

Sara Moore, senior vice president of marketing at Cineplex, said in a release that celebrating “National Popcorn Day has become a tradition that our guests look forward to every year.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer free bags nationwide to celebrate the day and spread the joy, as our freshly popped popcorn goes hand-in-hand with escaping into a movie on the big screen or at home.”

If popcorn is your favourite food group, then you might want to make it to the movies this week.