"Not an immediate fix": More time needed before BC lifts gas restriction

Despite the restart of the Trans Mountain pipeline, it’ll be some time before British Columbia’s gas restriction for non-essential drivers is lifted.

That was one of the key takeaways during an Emergency Management BC update. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth addressed the fuel order, which has been in place since November 19.

Trans Mountain restarted on Sunday after a precautionary shutdown caused by heavy rains and flooding in BC.

“While we are encouraged that Trans Mountain has announced they’re resuming pipeline operations, this will not be an immediate fix and it will take some time to resume normal operations,” Farnworth says.

He explains that the pipeline has to “be brought up to speed slowly” and be pressurized over a number of days. Additionally, the pipeline needs to resume sending crude oil to the Parkland Refinery in Burnaby.

The provincial government says that it is monitoring and working with Trans Mountain closely to “get a full understanding of exactly when things are back up.”

“Our aim is to lift those fuel restrictions as soon as possible,” Farnworth says.

Approximately 85% of BC’s fuel supply for vehicles comes from the Trans Mountain pipeline and 15% comes from the Parkland Refinery, officials say. In the meantime, fuel continues to come from the United States and Alberta.