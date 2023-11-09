Why Garland isn't the winger that makes the most sense for Canucks trade

It’s no secret that the Vancouver Canucks are trying to make a trade, preferably one that would rid the team of one of their many wingers.

It’s been widely reported that the team is looking to add to this roster that has outperformed all expectations to begin the season.

“I think they’re hungry to do something to further improve this team and improve that cap flexibility and situation,” said Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli during a recent podcast appearance on Canucks Conversation.

Up until now, it’s been assumed that Conor Garland would be the player most likely to move. Prior to the start of the season, his agent was granted permission to seek a trade with other clubs.

However, due primarily to Garland’s contract, which has a cap hit of $4.95 million for two more years after this one, things have seemingly changed.

It’s another Canucks winger — Anthony Beauvillier — who seems to now be on the trade market, according to insiders from around the hockey world.

“I heard Beauvillier’s name on the trade market,” reported CHEK Media’s Rick Dhaliwal yesterday.

The 26-year-old winger acquired in the Bo Horvat trade has just five points through the first 12 games of this season. While that’s not a bad scoring rate in a vacuum, it becomes less impressive when compared to many of his teammates.

Beauvillier is also in the final year of a contract with a cap hit of $4.15 million. This makes the financial commitment much more friendly for other teams as it’s an expiring deal.

“Beauvillier is by far, I think, maybe the easiest guy to move from this group… because of the idea that he’s in the final year of his deal,” Seravalli continued on Canucks Conversation.

“If there’s someone out there that feels like they might be able to flip, rehab Beauvillier into something else because of the spot that he’s been sort of mired in Vancouver, I think maybe that’s where there might be an opening.”

It’s not only the money that suggests Beauvillier could be moved instead of Garland. The two have also found very different roles throughout the early part of this season.

Garland has fit in nicely on the third line alongside Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua. Meanwhile, Beauvillier is playing mostly on the fourth line and is a candidate to come out of the lineup when Teddy Blueger returns.

“He sort of stands out also as the guy they kind of like the least,” Seravalli said about the winger.

As the Canucks look to upgrade their roster, don’t be surprised if it’s Beauvillier instead of Garland that ends up on the move.