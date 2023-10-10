Canucks give Garland permission to talk trade with other teams: report

Conor Garland’s days with the Vancouver Canucks might be numbered.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported today that the Canucks have granted the winger permission to seek a trade with other teams around the league.

“There is word this afternoon that Vancouver has granted Conor Garland permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared on social media on Tuesday. “Tight cap situation, see if there’s a better fit around the NHL.”

The move comes on the heels of Garland changing agents just a few days ago. His new agent, Judd Moldaver, also represents Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

“Although [Moldaver] wouldn’t comment, he is pretty aggressively calling around to potential teams and seeing what the fit is,” Friedman added on CHEK’s Donnie & Dhali television show.

The 27-year-old Garland has played two seasons in Vancouver, recording 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 81 games during the latest 2022-23 NHL campaign.

Last season, Garland tied for fourth on the team in 5-on-5 points, finishing the year with 31. He was behind just Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Brock Boeser.

Garland is about to start the third season of a five-year deal that carries an average annual value of $4.95 million. He is currently the team’s fifth most expensive forward by cap hit. That contract was signed by former general manager Jim Benning.

Garland was originally acquired as part of the blockbuster Oliver Ekman-Larsson trade with the Arizona Coyotes in the summer of 2021. Garland is the last remaining asset that the Canucks have to show for that deal, which saw the team surrender three draft picks and three players.

The Canucks open their 2023-24 season with a home game against the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow night. The puck drops for that game at 7 pm local time.