“If I owned the team”: Linden shares bold Canucks jersey take

A former Vancouver Canucks legend has shared his take on the team’s jersey situation.

Trevor Linden appeared on Sportsnet’s Canucks Central and expressed his support for the stick-in-rink logo above all of the possible Canucks’ logos.

The Canucks have used a lot of different colour combinations throughout their roughly 50-year history but it’s the original logo that Linden likes best.

“I think the stick-in-rink is the iconic logo of the Vancouver Canucks. If I owned the team, which I don’t, that should be the one for me. That’s my personal opinion,” the former captain said.

The stick-in-rink logo was the team’s primary uniform when the Canucks joined the NHL in the early 1970s. It has been used as a third jersey at different points throughout franchise history since that point, most recently during the 2021-22 season.

“That logo is timeless. It’s simple,” Linden continued. “When I worked there I was like, ‘hey, this should never change. We should go back to where it started and it should never change again.’ We can have fun with third jerseys and that sort of thing but it should be the stick-in-rink.”

The Canucks moved away from using the stick-in-rink logo when they reintroduced the skate logo for the team’s third jerseys. The skate logo is very popular among fans, with some calling for that to appear on the team’s main sweater.

The Canucks are wearing their skate third jersey for 15 home games this season, meaning that fans get to see a lot of the alternative black-and-yellow colour scheme that was first worn by the team in the 1990s.

Jerseys were far from the only topic that Linden shared his thoughts on during his media appearance as he also offered some honest insights into former general manager Jim Benning’s draft process.