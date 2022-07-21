You might be able to see the northern lights across Canada into Saturday

Look up! Canada may be getting one heck of a light show starting tonight, with a chance that much of the country could see the northern lights.

That’s if the weather cooperates for good viewing, of course.

According to Aurora Forecast, there’s currently an 80% chance of Aurora Borealis activity on July 21, with such an elevated chance running through until Saturday, July 23.

“Weather permitting, northern lights displays could be visible directly overhead in many northern communities and visible to the North from slightly lower northern latitudes,” reads Aurora Forecast’s website.

The arrival of a big solar flare from July 21 is expected on Saturday, July 23, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and there is also a chance for moderate geomagnetic storm levels being reached all three days due to the combined CME and CH HSS effects.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has a handy tool that can tell you the likelihood of seeing the northern lights from wherever you are.

The green ring indicates the path of the northern lights, and currently, the chances of a display across much of Canada are good, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ webpage.

A Kp index of five has been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Anything Kp 5 and above is classified as a geomagnetic storm.

The Kp number is a system of measuring aurora strength.

“Auroral activity will be high,” the university stated. “Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Juneau, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, and Sept-Iles, and visible low on the horizon from Seattle, Des Moines, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, and Halifax.”