If you were watching the skies above Vancouver last night, you might have seen magical glimmers above the mountains. Luckily, a few intrepid photographers captured the magic for the rest of us who were in bed (or at the club) last night.

Liron Gertsman told Daily Hive that the northern lights returned to the skies over Vancouver last night. He headed out to the north shore and photographed “the dance of the aurora over the mountains,” he said.

In his breathtaking shots, you can see the distinct double silhouette of the Twin Sisters, Ch’ich’iyúy Elxwíkn, in the Squamish language, also called The Lions.

“⁠This was probably the strongest aurora display I’ve witnessed over the Vancouver area, but it was also a quick one,” said Gertsman, who reported that peak aurora activity happened between 10:45 pm to 11:15 pm before the powerful light of the rising moon began to weaken the display.

“⁠To the naked eye, the shape and movement of the aurora were clearly visible, but the colours were not. However, while our eyes aren’t very good at seeing colour in the dark, cameras are!”

Here’s what Gertsman was able to capture shooting at a large aperture of f/2:

Another local photographer, Jason Wait, was nearby in the Squamish Valley last night around 11 pm and took some incredible shots of the northern lights too.

According to Space Weather, a “magnetic filament connecting two sunspots erupted” on August 5, hurling a coronal mass ejection (CME) into space. The CME created a geomagnetic storm, creating auroras in the sky in parts of the world, including here in Metro Vancouver.

Have you ever seen the northern lights before?