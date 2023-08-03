How to happily live in Vancouver on less than $2,000 a month

When you invest with Coast Capital, we invest in you. Our Introduction to Investing series outlines clear and simple ways to grow your money and helps you understand the value of investing, even in volatile markets. Because we believe that investing is for everyone. Learn how we can help you reach your financial goals at coastcapitalsavings.com.

Weiwen Leung is not even 40 years old yet, but he’s retired and living happily in Vancouver on $2,000 a month. How, exactly, is that possible?

Leung spoke with Daily Hive to share his secrets to budget living. “You can be frugal and live well,” said Leung, who has been financially independent and living in Vancouver for a year now.

“Many people think that they can either live frugally or enjoy life, but many things can both save you money and make you happier…and when you realize you don’t have to choose between the two, you can do what seems impossible,” said Leung.

How did he get his money?

According to Leung, he worked in the American technology sector, where he received a “comfortable” salary and saved nearly every dollar, putting his money into exchange-traded funds.

He also kept his expenses low. His favourite hobbies are running and hiking, which are relatively inexpensive. “That said, I’m not afraid to splurge,” said Leung. “I’ve hiked the Grand Canyon, climbed Mount Kinabalu, and toured Ecuador and Iceland,” he said.

How do you live on $2,000 per month?

Leung experimented with living off $2,000 a month for six months, limiting his expenses and focusing on building relationships. He shared his story of living happily on a budget, and there are a few key takeaways that could help you save money and live happier in Vancouver.

Here’s how Leung saved his money:

Split rent with housemates

Invited friends over for dinner rather than eating out

Primarily used public transportation

Went on smaller trips instead of big ones

Took advantage of free things to do in the city

Rent?

The biggest cost of living for folks in Vancouver tends to be rent. Leung pays $1,100 per month, including utilities and wifi. How?

He splits a three-bedroom house in East Vancouver that he originally found on Airbnb. Once his stay was up, he negotiated a month-to-month lease at a lower rate and loves living with housemates because there’s always someone to chat with, and his landlord screens the other tenants for him.

Budget breakdown

On average, if you’re living on your own in Vancouver, data suggests you need more than $4,000 a month to get by. Here’s how Leung lives in the city for a fraction of the price:

Rent = $1,100

= $1,100 Groceries = $200

= $200 Dining out = $150

= $150 Public transportation = $110

= $110 Entertainment = $30

= $30 Travel = $100

= $100 Phone = $35

= $35 Medical/Dental = $100

= $100 Clothing = $20

= $20 Donations & others =$30

Total = $1,875

But Vancouver is famously unaffordable…right?

“I empathize with those who say that price increases are making Vancouver less affordable than before because I am feeling that myself,” said Leung.

To keep his grocery costs low, he shops mostly at Real Canadian Superstore and goes to T&T Supermarket for groceries. His diet is high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, and tofu. He buys larger, economical-sized items like giant bags of rice and no-name brands.

When he eats out, he picks places that are “cheap and good,” like Pholicious, Healthy Noodle House, and Shiok Singapore Cuisine, opting out of fancy drinks and sticking to water.

You can learn more about Leung’s $ 2,000-per-month experiment on his website. “I hope to help everyone as much as I can in their journey to financial freedom and happiness,” he said.

What do you think of this wallet-friendly budget?