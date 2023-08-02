"Enchanting" BC beach ranks on new best in the world list

One of the best beaches on the planet is just a road trip away from Vancouver. Big 7 Travel, a global travel website and industry authority, just released its 2023 50 Best Beaches in the World list, and one magical BC beach just made the cut.

Located on the Southeast corner of Vancouver Island by Port Renfrew, this dramatic beach is a favourite road trip destination if you’re chasing waterfalls. It truly feels like an unspoilt slice of West Coast paradise, where the rainforest cliffs meet the sea.

Even the name of this place is magical – Mystic Beach.

“Canada might not immediately spring to mind when you think about beautiful beaches, but with some 15,000 miles of beaches, it should,” said Big 7 Travel, who called it one of Canada’s most enchanting beaches.

“Set along the Juan de Fuca Trail, the white sandy beach is set against a lush forest, with a picturesque waterfall cascading right into the brilliant blue sea.”

Mystic Beach came in #49 overall, just making the cut. Coming in at #1 was White Beach in Port Barton, Philippines, a remote paradise with crystal-clear water with powdery white sand and a lush tropical backdrop.

That also sounds amazing, but we’re so lucky to have Mystic Beach, a world-class gem, right here in our backyard.

Have you been to Mystic Beach yet?