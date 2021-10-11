Two BC schools ranked among top 10 comprehensive universities in Canada

Two BC schools have tied for first in this year’s Maclean’s Magazine Canadian university rankings in the comprehensive category.

The schools that both snagged the top spot were Vancouver Island’s University of Victoria, and Simon Fraser University.

It was the fourth year in a row that both schools ranked within the top two spots in the comprehensive category.

Schools were ranked based on the following categories:

Student awards

Student/faculty ratio

Faculty awards

Social sciences and humanities grants

Medical/science grants

Citations

Total research dollars

Operating budget

Library expenses

Library acquisitions

Scholarships and bursaries

Student services

According to Maclean’s, universities in the Comprehensive category have a “significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees.”

* Indicates a tie