NewsVenture

Two BC schools ranked among top 10 comprehensive universities in Canada

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 11 2021, 9:15 am
Two BC schools ranked among top 10 comprehensive universities in Canada
SFU on Burnaby Mountain (Shutterstock)

Two BC schools have tied for first in this year’s Maclean’s Magazine Canadian university rankings in the comprehensive category.

The schools that both snagged the top spot were Vancouver Island’s University of Victoria, and Simon Fraser University.

It was the fourth year in a row that both schools ranked within the top two spots in the comprehensive category.

Schools were ranked based on the following categories:

  • Student awards
  • Student/faculty ratio
  • Faculty awards
  • Social sciences and humanities grants
  • Medical/science grants
  • Citations
  • Total research dollars
  • Operating budget
  • Library expenses
  • Library acquisitions
  • Scholarships and bursaries
  • Student services

According to Maclean’s, universities in the Comprehensive category have a “significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees.”

BC schools

Maclean’s

* Indicates a tie

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Venture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT