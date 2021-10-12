Stunning aurora borealis lights up the sky across Alberta (PHOTOS)
Albertans were treated to quite the show Monday night, as a vast swath of the province got to enjoy spectacularly bright and vibrant aurora borealis.
If you were snoozing last night and missed out, don’t worry, people took to social media to post their photos, and we have rounded up some of the best shots from across the province.
From Edmonton, Calgary, Canmore, Hinton and many other areas, the aurora borealis was one heck of a treat.
Some more from tonight!
Some amazing views in tonight’s sky! #yeg #yegweather pic.twitter.com/Enp1jsmzP1
— Jeff Nash (@_JeffNash) October 12, 2021
Currently #yeg pic.twitter.com/C8OngypHEL
— Alexis Zacharko (@thca2z) October 12, 2021
A spectacular light show tonight provided by the amazing northern lights! @CityofStAlbert @StA_Recreation #NaturePhotography #NorthernLights #Canada #T8N #yeg pic.twitter.com/WfXkgSlgrx
— KJJones (@OoksSoccerKJ) October 12, 2021
#AuroraBorealis from downtown #yyc pic.twitter.com/mmOTcB6ZXa
— Ashley Imbrogno (@aimbrogno1) October 12, 2021
Damn, nature. pic.twitter.com/Nw6azTrmZX
— Kristopher (@kristoph_errr) October 12, 2021
holy northern lights Batman! #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/dNXbjyrHKi
— Anna Junker (@JunkerAnna) October 12, 2021
Here’s a still shot of last nights sky magic. #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #YEG #YEGWX pic.twitter.com/7PlSEGivrU
— Cathy Walsh (@walshcooks) October 12, 2021