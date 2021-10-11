NewsWeather

Snow blankets parts of Alberta over Thanksgiving long weekend

Oct 11 2021, 10:58 am
@BCKOR/Twitter,@Washed_Up/Twitter

Is it really Thanksgiving long weekend in Alberta without folks seeing some snow?

Residents took to social media on Sunday and Monday capturing some flurries in various parts of Alberta including Edmonton, Calgary, Kananaskis and Canmore.

According to Environment Canada, the chance of flurries for Calgary continues into Monday evening, with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. It’s going to be chilly too, with an overnight low of -4°C but with the wind chill it feels like -8°C.

The Alberta Rockies also are at risk of some snow Monday night, with a 30% chance for both Banff and Jasper.

