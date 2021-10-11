Snow blankets parts of Alberta over Thanksgiving long weekend

Is it really Thanksgiving long weekend in Alberta without folks seeing some snow?
Residents took to social media on Sunday and Monday capturing some flurries in various parts of Alberta including Edmonton, Calgary, Kananaskis and Canmore.
The snow hit hard in Kananaskis. 10cm on the ground and still snowing 10cm/hr in Sibbald. Time to wax the skis! pic.twitter.com/Wir0coUFlX
— Bragg Creek-KCountry (@BCKOR) October 10, 2021
An hour ago. #firstsnowfall #yycwx pic.twitter.com/gTxnGQIbWM
— Dr Dan Shugar (@WaterSHEDLab) October 10, 2021
It’s snowing in Canmore ❄️ #ShareYourWeather #ABwx @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/olDHKHkB7Y
— Lia (@lianardone) October 10, 2021
According to Environment Canada, the chance of flurries for Calgary continues into Monday evening, with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. It’s going to be chilly too, with an overnight low of -4°C but with the wind chill it feels like -8°C.
Boo, #yegwx ☹️👎 pic.twitter.com/dwYKQK6wul
— ☠️💀Deadric Boneses👻🧟♂️ (@audricmoses) October 11, 2021
.@weathernetwork Happening right now.
It is Snow time in Calgary #Alberta #Canada.
10/10/2021 at 3:48pm local time pic.twitter.com/wT2QbBWnfK
— KSA Immigration Consulting Services Ltd (@KsaImmigration) October 10, 2021
First snowfall in #calgary #abstorm pic.twitter.com/EsCxfwS3sm
— Scott Laidlow 🇨🇦 ⛈🌪 (@ScottLaidlow) October 10, 2021
-8c Well over 5cm of #snow on the ground in #Kananaskis valley #ShareYourWeather #abstorm @gemma_lynne @CTVStanfield pic.twitter.com/dqWvBuksWy
— Tom Graham (@Washed_Up) October 11, 2021
The Alberta Rockies also are at risk of some snow Monday night, with a 30% chance for both Banff and Jasper.