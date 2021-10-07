Hitting the slopes? This Alberta ski resort says you need a COVID-19 vaccine

A ski resort in Alberta’s Rockies is implementing new COVID-19 protocols as the province grapples with a crushing fourth wave.

Lake Louise Ski Resort has announced that for its upcoming season, many locations on the grounds and some services will be limited to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or can provide a negative test within 72 hours or a valid medical exemption letter.

That includes the indoor spaces in lodges, such as indoor dining in restaurants, quick-service dining areas, indoor warming areas, washrooms and the season pass pick-up counter at the resort.

Provided the resort receives approval from Alberta Health Services to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program for these spaces rather than implementing capacity restrictions and distancing, all other indoor locations include the following

Rental shop

Retail shop

Repair shop

Guest services counter

Locker room

Snow School lessons & programs

Resort buses and shuttles within Banff and Lake Louise

Outdoor locations and services, however, will not require vaccination verification or a negative test/valid medical exemption letter.

They include:

Chairlifts and general outdoor areas

Outdoor ticket windows and kiosks

Outdoor patios, BBQs, and pick-up windows

Outdoor temporary washroom trailers

“We anticipate that the following procedures will be in place as we move into the 2021/22 winter season; however, health guidance can change quickly, and the below COVID-19 procedures may be adjusted prior to or throughout the season depending on circumstances and Health Authority direction and guidance,” the resort says on its website.

The resort says that the chairlift and gondola procedures are still being finalized, but at minimum it will be required that all riders with different cohorts wear masks, even if they are vaccinated.

“Face masks may also be required in lift lines. We do expect lift capacity to increase and wait times to move faster than last year,” added the resort.

The Lake Louise Ski Resort is set to open on Friday, November 5.