A Calgary cafe is offering a chance to play one of the Squid Games
Oct 11 2021, 8:38 am
Obsessed with the hit Netflix series Squid Game? Now is your chance to kind of play one of the series games at cafe in Calgary.
Korean cafe Snowcapz in Calgary is offering people a toothpick instead of a needle to carefully trace out the shape in a cookie while playing Dalgona.
The stakes are obviously much lower than the real Squid Game, with no time limit and if you mess up well you’ll live to see another day.
View this post on Instagram
The winner will receive a free Dalgona cookie, but you can also the cookies for takeout so you can enjoy the fun at home.
The chance to play runs until the end of the month.