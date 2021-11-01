BC photographers chase northern lights for stunning horseback shoot

Two BC photographers went on an overnight adventure this weekend to capture images of the northern lights on horseback.

Benjamin Haab and Kirsten Isabel of Eagle Vision Video Productions took Buddy the horse out on Saturday night in Fort St. John to watch the night sky in hopes of seeing the aurora borealis.

The coronal mass ejection that hit the earth’s magnetic field did its job, and the pair were rewarded with stunning bands of green light against the Milky Way.

Isabel watched the show from Buddy’s back and posed next to a tree strung up with lights while Haab captured the images. The photographers brought powerful lights with them to give the horse and rider definition against the starry background.

People also saw the northern lights as far south as Whistler and Sechelt and shared photos on social media.

Some Metro Vancouverites who woke up ridiculously early to catch the aurora were disappointed though, because it wasn’t visible from the city on Friday or Saturday night.