North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses after a suspicious man apparently bribed kids with juice in an attempt to get them in his truck on April 6.

It happened between 2:30 and 3 pm in the Keith Lynn neighbourhood, says a statement from RCMP.

“Three nine-year-old youths were playing at Michael Park, located at the corner of Drayton Street and E. 11th Street, in North Vancouver, when they were approached by a suspicious man,” it says.

“The man, who was in a green truck with a canopy, invited the youths to get into his vehicle to have some juice.”

Fortunately, the kids sensed the situation was unsafe and ran home to tell their parents what happened.

In their statement, police described the vehicle as a newer, green pickup with a canopy, possibly a Ford.

We’re looking for witnesses to a suspicious incident. Apr. 6 between 1:30-2:00, three 9-year-olds were playing at Michael Park, at the corner of Drayton St. & E. 11th St., in #NorthVan, when they were approached by a suspicious man. See release for more: https://t.co/RmuuxIRQfz pic.twitter.com/ERwamzAYrM — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 7, 2022

The suspicious male is described as Caucasian with curly, grey, medium-length hair. He is between the age of 40 and 50 and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and mirrored sunglasses.

Police say he also has an accent, “possibly Spanish.”

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact North Vancouver RCMP.