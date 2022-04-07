NewsCrime

"Suspicious man" apparently tried to bribe kids to get into his truck in North Vancouver

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Apr 7 2022, 10:23 pm
"Suspicious man" apparently tried to bribe kids to get into his truck in North Vancouver
Police car lights (ChiccoDodiFC /Shutterstock)

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses after a suspicious man apparently bribed kids with juice in an attempt to get them in his truck on April 6.

It happened between 2:30 and 3 pm in the Keith Lynn neighbourhood, says a statement from RCMP.

North Van creep van RCMP

Google Maps

“Three nine-year-old youths were playing at Michael Park, located at the corner of Drayton Street and E. 11th Street, in North Vancouver, when they were approached by a suspicious man,” it says.

“The man, who was in a green truck with a canopy, invited the youths to get into his vehicle to have some juice.”

Creepy man juice truck North Vancouver RCMP

Courtesy of North Vancouver RCMP

Fortunately, the kids sensed the situation was unsafe and ran home to tell their parents what happened.

In their statement, police described the vehicle as a newer, green pickup with a canopy, possibly a Ford.

The suspicious male is described as Caucasian with curly, grey, medium-length hair. He is between the age of 40 and 50 and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and mirrored sunglasses.

Police say he also has an accent, “possibly Spanish.”

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact North Vancouver RCMP.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT