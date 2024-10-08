RCMP urge public caution after Fire Department uniforms stolen

The North Vancouver RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find several stolen Fire Department uniforms taken during a recent overnight break-in.

According to Mounties, the detachment responded to a reported break-and-enter at a dry cleaner in the 900 block of the city’s West 3rd Street on Saturday, October 5.

CCTV footage from the business captured a man breaking in during the early morning hours and stealing several North Vancouver City Fire Department (NVCFD) uniforms from a rack.

The NVCFD uniforms included four shirts emblazoned with the department’s crests as well as two pairs of black pants.

“Police are concerned that an unauthorized individual may try to wear the uniform to commit further crimes by impersonating a fire fighter,” said Constable Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver, in a release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, if anyone is suspicious of someone wearing a fire fighting uniform, they are encouraged to request further identification, such as employee ID, to confirm their identity.”

Anyone with information about the stolen uniforms is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-20392.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.