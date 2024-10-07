NewsCrime

Man charged with arson after van fire outside Vancouver City Hall

Oct 7 2024, 8:53 pm
The Vancouver Police Department says one man is facing multiple criminal charges after a fire forced road closures near City Hall on Sunday.

A minivan was lit on fire just after 5 pm near Cambie Street and 12th Avenue. Firefighters put out the initial blaze, but roads couldn’t open for hours afterwards because several more containers of gasoline were inside the vehicle.

Photos from the scene showed orange flames and smoke rising into the air.

The BC Prosecution Service approved several charges against 78-year-old Thien Ngo, VPD said Monday. He’s charged with arson, mischief, and possessing explosives with the intent to endanger life or damage property.

The suspect remains in custody and investigators believe he acted alone.

