Man in Surrey dead after truck crashes into bus stop

One man has died, and another is injured after a truck crashed into a bus stop bench in Surrey, Mounties say.

This weekend, Surrey RCMP said it was called to the area near 144 Street and Hyland Drive after a crash.

“A Ford F350 was travelling northbound on 144 Street when it crossed into oncoming traffic. The vehicle then collided with a bus stop bench, injuring two pedestrians and causing damage to the surrounding property,” an RCMP release reads.

@CityNewsVAN 67 and 144 st surrey bc bus bench struck pic.twitter.com/8l4g2UndUc — Cameron Power (@campow06) October 6, 2024

Around 4:30 pm Saturday, officers that responded found a 33-year-old man who was declared dead at the scene and a second man in his 30s who was transported to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said.

Mounties added that the suspect vehicle and driver remained on the scene and were arrested by RCMP Traffic Officers.

“Drugs and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision,” RCMP said. “The incident is still under investigation.”

If you witnessed Saturday’s crash or have more information, police ask you to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. The file number is 2024-148935.