"Prolific offender" in Vancouver drives towards families in stolen VPD cruiser

Vancouver police say a “prolific offender with more than 50 criminal convictions” has been arrested after stealing a police car and driving toward a group of families in a park.

According to the police department, around 10:45 am Sunday, officers were flagged down near East Hastings and Semlin Drive to help a woman in distress.

As officers stepped out of the VPD SUV to help the woman, a suspect got into the driver’s seat and drove to Templeton Park.

VPD said the suspect drove up on to the grass field where young families were nearby a playground and where kids were playing soccer.

“It is hard to overstate how dangerous this behavior was,” said Sergeant Steve Addison.

One man was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. VPD said he was nearly struck head-on.

“This reckless and criminal behaviour could have killed or seriously injured innocent people,” Addison added.

VPD said a police dog apprehended the 41-year-old within a few minutes after the car was stolen.

The suspect was also taken to hospital for injuries sustained while being apprehended by the police dog.

“We are recommending a number of serious criminal charges and asking that the suspect be held in custody. We expect the courts to take this very seriously,” Addison added.

Police said it is recommending multiple charges for theft, possession of stolen property, and driving offences.