Homeowner missing after mudslide washed away Coquitlam home

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Oct 20 2024, 9:04 pm
Homeowner missing after mudslide washed away Coquitlam home
Coquitlam RCMP | Coquitlam Search and Rescue

After a mudslide washed away a home in Metro Vancouver, Mounties say a fire crew and search and rescue team are searching for the missing homeowner.

Coquitlam RCMP said that on Saturday, its officers responded to reports of a mudslide along Quarry Road in Coquitlam.

“One home was washed away as a result of the mudslide, and the homeowner is unaccounted for,” RCMP said, adding that it can’t share more information about people involved until officers speak to family members.

“Quarry Road between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road will remain closed as search efforts continue,” said Media Relations Officer Corporal Alexa Hodgins.

“Due to the mudslide, Quarry Road is unpassable, which has affected several residents on the other side of the slide. First responders are in contact with the residents and confirmed that are able to shelter in place, but there is no updated timeline as to when the road will be cleared.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-27774.

