This Canadian crooner's massive mansion with a hockey rink is now worth $26M

Jan 2 2024, 11:45 pm
@michaelbuble/Instagram | Google Maps

The home of Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is among the priciest in Canada.

According to BC Assessments’ 2024 numbers, Bublé’s home is in the top listings of British Columbia’s most expensive properties.

Bublé’s mansion, located in his hometown and across from his former elementary school, is worth $26,318,000, up nearly $800,000 since last year.

It’s also worth the most out of any other homes in the Burnaby area, which is next door to Vancouver if you aren’t from around these parts.

michael buble

Google Maps

Thanks to the City of Burnaby’s tax rate, a property of that value will be slapped with more than $160,000 in taxes.

Michael Buble home

A look at the construction of the home at 7868 Government Road in Burnaby from 2016. (Google Maps Streetview)

Is it worth it? It must be, considering the home boasts a 6,000-square-foot outdoor patio area with a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a 600-square-foot accessory service building.

It has seven bedrooms and an impressive 15 bathrooms and sits on a 100,068-square-foot acreage.

Drew Scott of the Property Brothers, who joined Bublé in buying an ownership stake in the Vancouver Giants, poked fun at Bublé for his home rink and called him a “hockey freak.”

Drew Scott of Property Brothers buys ownership stake in Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants

“He actually dug out under his house and added a full-size hockey rink under his home. Who does that?” Scott asked jokingly. “Also, it’s not a valuable investment in your home. He’s never gonna get that money back,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While it might be but a dream for many Canadians, it turns out the home isn’t even the most expensive in BC. That honour goes to Chip Wilson, former lululemon CEO, who lives in a $81 million mansion.

With files from Al Sciola, Kenneth Chan, and Amir Ali

